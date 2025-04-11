Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Chewy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. Chewy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $40.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $285,209.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,901.60. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 168,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $6,105,573.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 417,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,176,566.24. The trade was a 28.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 837,538 shares of company stock worth $31,310,938. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chewy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 48.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

