Churchill China (LON:CHH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Churchill China (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 57.90 ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Churchill China had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.97%.
Churchill China Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of Churchill China stock opened at GBX 535 ($6.94) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 539.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 683.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.18. Churchill China has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.23). The company has a market capitalization of £58.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96.
About Churchill China
