Churchill China (LON:CHH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Churchill China (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 57.90 ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Churchill China had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

Churchill China Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Churchill China stock opened at GBX 535 ($6.94) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 539.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 683.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.18. Churchill China has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.23). The company has a market capitalization of £58.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

