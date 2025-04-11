Churchill China (LON:CHH) Posts Earnings Results

Churchill China (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 57.90 ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Churchill China had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 9.92%.
Churchill China Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of CHH traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 552.50 ($7.17). 23,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 539.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 683.25. Churchill China has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £60.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96.
About Churchill China
