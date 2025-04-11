Churchill China (LON:CHH) Posts Earnings Results

Churchill China (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 57.90 ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Churchill China had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 9.92%.

Churchill China Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CHH traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 552.50 ($7.17). 23,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 539.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 683.25. Churchill China has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £60.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

