CIBC Lowers Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$10.75

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KEL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of KEL opened at C$5.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.59. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$352,876.80. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.22, for a total transaction of C$72,243.00. Insiders sold a total of 178,856 shares of company stock worth $1,226,688 over the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

