Citigroup Cuts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $235.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $265.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.73.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.16. 6,528,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.