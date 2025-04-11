Citigroup Cuts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $36.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of Terex stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. Terex has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,070,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $35,001,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

