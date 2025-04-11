Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s previous close.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.21.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $4.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,943,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,868,090. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,052. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,708,000 after acquiring an additional 523,244 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,058,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 665.6% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.