Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Stock Price

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $96.83 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 117,950.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11,369.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 122,676 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 30.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $1,427,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

