Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Price

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.46.

NYSE:SRE opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.98.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165.88. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia J. Warner bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $49,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,823.35. This trade represents a 8.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $651,676 and sold 57,309 shares valued at $4,694,019. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

