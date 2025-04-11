Clean Energy Transition LLP Has $164.81 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 935,147 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,447 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up approximately 6.2% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $164,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $122.19 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.99.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.42.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,793.40. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $169,125.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,492,640. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

