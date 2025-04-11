Clean Energy Transition LLP Invests $31.43 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 202,729 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,433,000. Generac makes up about 1.2% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Generac by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.40.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

