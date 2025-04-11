CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4,216.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 922,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,301,000 after buying an additional 901,425 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of CME Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in CME Group by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,947,000 after purchasing an additional 341,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,980. This represents a 31.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 11,592 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $2,888,378.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,085.45. The trade was a 34.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,076 shares of company stock worth $6,871,496 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of CME Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $258.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.84 and a 200-day moving average of $238.79. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $273.42.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.71%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

