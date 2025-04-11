Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.50

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2025

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of COKE traded up $15.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,395.16. 37,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,711. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $800.76 and a 1-year high of $1,460.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,355.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,300.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Coca-Cola Consolidated’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, May 27th. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $18.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

