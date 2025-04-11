Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.7 %

About Coca-Cola HBC

Shares of CCHGY opened at $45.99 on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

