Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,369,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,242,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,749,000 after acquiring an additional 52,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.24. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

