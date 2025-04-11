Coign Capital Advisors LLC Invests $673,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Coign Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,449 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $90.86 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average is $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $728.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,350,158.55. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,697,464.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,766,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,852,396.42. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,852 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,080. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.37.
Get Our Latest Research Report on WMT
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Micron Tumbles on Tariff Threat: Risk/Reward Outlook Improves
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Apple: Losing Its Darling Status or a Dip Buying Opportunity?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is Archer Aviation’s Stock Price Dip a Gift?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.