Coign Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Coign Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 42.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $155,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 186,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $83.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.17. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.84.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

