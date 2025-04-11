Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $2,527,950.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $2,527,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,646.78. The trade was a 96.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $1,981,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.26, for a total transaction of $6,881,500.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.99, for a total transaction of $6,774,750.00.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $169.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 168.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,089 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 219.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Coinbase Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.74.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

