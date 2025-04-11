Colonial Trust Advisors Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 400.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 102,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 82,223 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,028.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 356,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 345,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,792.03. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. The trade was a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $51.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

