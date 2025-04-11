Colonial Trust Advisors Has $104,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Devin W. Stockfish purchased 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at $207,272.51. This represents a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

