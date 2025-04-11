Colonial Trust Advisors Has $253,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 278,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 115,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.