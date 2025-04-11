Colonial Trust Advisors Has $28,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,542,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Shopify by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after buying an additional 7,316,862 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Shopify by 631.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,187,000 after buying an additional 3,849,796 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,774,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,865,000 after buying an additional 1,682,326 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,095,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,201,000 after buying an additional 1,647,374 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

Shopify Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

