Colonial Trust Advisors Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 65,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

