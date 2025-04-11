Colonial Trust Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,602,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,697,000 after acquiring an additional 269,656 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,791,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,004 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 112,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.