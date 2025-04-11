Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 1,110 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,500,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $614,763,000 after buying an additional 193,463 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Enbridge by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 35,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,084,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,183 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,145,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,751,000 after acquiring an additional 115,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

