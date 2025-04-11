Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 807 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

