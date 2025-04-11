Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Stock Price Up 9.6% – Should You Buy?

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was up 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

