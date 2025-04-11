Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of COLM opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $92.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,177.88. This represents a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

