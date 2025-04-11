Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,243 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMC. Boston Partners boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,055,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,178,000 after acquiring an additional 243,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,152,000 after purchasing an additional 245,468 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,919,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,204,000 after purchasing an additional 893,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,208,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,999.22. This trade represents a 19.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

