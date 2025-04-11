Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,050 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,352,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 308,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,483,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after buying an additional 126,793 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NBXG opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.