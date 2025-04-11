Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,600 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,724,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after buying an additional 774,922 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 909,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 89,118 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 463,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 444,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%.

In other news, President James C. Baker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 761,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,466.40. The trade was a 3.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Harrison James Little acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 99,350 shares of company stock worth $1,180,247.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

