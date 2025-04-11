Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys 1,210 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $22.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

