Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 53,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 236,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

