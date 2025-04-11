Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 159,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.89. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

