Concorde Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 14,279.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,544,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,038,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $9,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

ONEOK Trading Down 4.5 %

OKE opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.69%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

