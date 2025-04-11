Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes $917,000 Position in M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in M-tron Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in M-tron Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

M-tron Industries Stock Performance

Shares of M-tron Industries stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

M-tron Industries Company Profile

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

