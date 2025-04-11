Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,593 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 373,682 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Confluent by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFLT stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $2,476,320.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 520,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,849,490.79. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $85,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 246,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,419.76. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,200,746 shares of company stock worth $38,505,150 in the last ninety days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

