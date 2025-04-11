Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.600-12.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Constellation Brands also updated its FY26 guidance to $12.60-$12.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.65.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE STZ opened at $184.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Constellation Brands stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

