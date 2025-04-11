Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 37,452 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 96% compared to the typical volume of 19,145 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.39. 14,108,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,385,103. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.45.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.