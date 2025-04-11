Contrasting Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Apyx Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 5.72 -$9.95 million ($772.37) 0.00 Apyx Medical $48.10 million 0.69 -$18.71 million ($0.67) -1.31

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Apyx Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bluejay Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apyx Medical. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -155.67% -117.82% Apyx Medical -58.59% -137.98% -36.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bluejay Diagnostics and Apyx Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Apyx Medical 0 2 0 1 2.67

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Apyx Medical

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures. The company's Helium Plasma Technology products are marketed and sold under the Renuvion name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma name in the hospital surgical market. It also develops and manufactures various hand pieces for open and laparoscopic procedures; and OEM generators, as well as related accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.