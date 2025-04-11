Conwest Associates, LP (CWPS) to Issue Dividend of $0.89 on April 30th

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.893 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Conwest Associates Stock Performance
Shares of Conwest Associates stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. Conwest Associates has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $32.00.
Conwest Associates Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Conwest Associates
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Reddit Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside on Analyst Targets
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
Receive News & Ratings for Conwest Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conwest Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.