Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,772 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Copart by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 88.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $58.66 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

