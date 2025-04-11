Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 64.66%.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

