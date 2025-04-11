CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 196.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 193.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CorVel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at CorVel

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,523 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $182,089.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,497.52. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 314,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,772,720. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,140 over the last 90 days. 47.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.94. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.98.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

