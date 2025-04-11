COSCIENS Biopharma (NASDAQ:CSCI) Issues Earnings Results

COSCIENS Biopharma (NASDAQ:CSCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. COSCIENS Biopharma had a negative net margin of 428.43% and a negative return on equity of 95.93%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.
COSCIENS Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSCI opened at $2.83 on Friday. COSCIENS Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.27.
About COSCIENS Biopharma
