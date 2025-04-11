Coty (NYSE:COTY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 10822703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Coty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.47.

Coty Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Coty by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

