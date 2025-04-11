Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 31264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $507.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

In other news, CAO Matisse Long sold 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $61,200.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at $446,814.30. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1,289.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

