Covestor Ltd Buys 231 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $152.36 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $192.61. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.45.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Truist Financial raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Sandler set a $175.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $181.00) on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.