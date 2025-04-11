Covestor Ltd Buys 317 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 40,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,257,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $278.89 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $230.39 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $3,367,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,606.58. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.55, for a total value of $1,138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,962.50. This represents a 69.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $30,640,680. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.25.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

