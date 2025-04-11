Covestor Ltd Grows Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,757,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM opened at $146.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.55.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

